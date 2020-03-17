Helioss Premiere New Song & Music Video "La Lèpre Des Hommes" From Upcoming New Album "Devenir Le Soleil"
French band Helioss premiere a new song and music video titled "La Lèpre Des Hommes", taken from their upcoming new album "Devenir Le Soleil", which is set for release on April 23rd by their new labels Satanth Records and Mourning Light Records.
Check out now "La Lèpre Des Hommes" below.
