Abysmal Dawn Premiere New Single “Soul-Sick Nation”

Abysmal Dawn‘s new single “Soul-Sick Nation” has landed as the third and final cut ahead of the forthcoming April 17th release of the group’s new record “Phylogenesis“. This song features guest solos performed by Fredrik Folkare (also Unleashed/Firespawn).





Comments vocalist/guitarist Charles Elliot:

“This is a super heavy and groovy one. It’s the first time we’ve used 7 string guitars and the first time we’ve tuned to A standard. Lyrically the song deals with inner demons and the mental health epidemic. Something that has touched so many people in my life, including myself.

“On a more uplifting note, the song features three ripping solos. One from our very own Vito Petroni (solo #2), and two from Fredrik Folkare (solos #1 and #2) of Unleashed and Firespawn!

It was a great honor to have Fredrik play on our record; he’s an absolute beast of player. We played some shows in South America in late 2018, and asked him to play on our record after a night of drinking probably too much Pisco. So happy it worked out because he laid down something truly special. Enjoy!”