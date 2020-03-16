Exclusive
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Lyric Video For "Tales from the Vienna Woods" - Tease New Album Trailer
Multinational brutal death outfit Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com to exclusively premiere their new lyric video for "Tales from the Vienna Woods". The track is off of the band's impending new album "Unterweger", which marks also Monument Of Misanthropy's debut album for their new label home Transcending Obscurity Records.
In addition the band has also shared a creepy new album trailer called "A Cleansing Storm":
You can stream and purchase the new single also as part of Transcending Obscurity's 2020 label sampler below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.