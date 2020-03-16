Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Lyric Video For "Tales from the Vienna Woods" - Tease New Album Trailer

Multinational brutal death outfit Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com to exclusively premiere their new lyric video for "Tales from the Vienna Woods". The track is off of the band's impending new album "Unterweger", which marks also Monument Of Misanthropy's debut album for their new label home Transcending Obscurity Records.

In addition the band has also shared a creepy new album trailer called "A Cleansing Storm":

You can stream and purchase the new single also as part of Transcending Obscurity's 2020 label sampler below: