White Stones Posts New Lyric Video "Rusty Shell" Online

This past Friday, White Stones, a death metal project by Opeth's Martin Mendez, released their debut album "Kuarahy" (pronounced Kwa-Ra-Hee). To celebrate their new album, the band has premiered a video for the track "Rusty Shell." Watch and listen below.

Martin Mendez comments: "In this lyric I tried to empathize with the female role in society. Throughout history, women have had to adapt their roles in society according to the geographical and social situation. It’s a reflection on humanity, where the ultimate dream would be a fairer place for everyone."