White Stones Posts New Lyric Video "Rusty Shell" Online
This past Friday, White Stones, a death metal project by Opeth's Martin Mendez, released their debut album "Kuarahy" (pronounced Kwa-Ra-Hee). To celebrate their new album, the band has premiered a video for the track "Rusty Shell." Watch and listen below.
Martin Mendez comments: "In this lyric I tried to empathize with the female role in society. Throughout history, women have had to adapt their roles in society according to the geographical and social situation. It’s a reflection on humanity, where the ultimate dream would be a fairer place for everyone."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sicarius Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Grand Magus Hails The "Wolf God"
0 Comments on "White Stones Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.