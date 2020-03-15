Sicarius Premiere New Song & Music Video "God Of Dead Roots" From New Album
Sicarius premiere the title track from their brand new album, "God Of Dead Roots", released past Friday by M-Theory Audio. A music video for it is streaming below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Panzerfaust Premiere New Song "The Faustian Pact"
- Next Article:
White Stones Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Sicarius Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.