Panzerfaust Premiere New Song "The Faustian Pact" From Upcoming New Album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden"
Canada based black metal outfit Panzerfaust premiere a new song entitled "The Faustian Pact", taken from their upcoming new album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden". The record will be released by Eisenwald Records later this year.
Check out now "The Faustian Pact" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Orphans Of Doom Premiere New Video "Rust"
- Next Article:
Sicarius Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Panzerfaust Premiere New Song 'The Faustian Pact'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.