Panzerfaust Premiere New Song "The Faustian Pact" From Upcoming New Album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden"

Canada based black metal outfit Panzerfaust premiere a new song entitled "The Faustian Pact", taken from their upcoming new album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden". The record will be released by Eisenwald Records later this year.

Check out now "The Faustian Pact" below.