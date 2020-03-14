Exclusive
Guerra Total Premiere New Song "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)" From Upcoming New Album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope"
Colombia based blackened death/thrash metal band Guerra Total have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)", taken from their impending new album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on April 17th.
Check out now "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Guerra Total Premiere New Song 'Holomodor'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.