Exclusive

Guerra Total Premiere New Song "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)" From Upcoming New Album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope"

Colombia based blackened death/thrash metal band Guerra Total have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)", taken from their impending new album "War Is The Pursuit Of Death: A Hymnal For The Misanthrope". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on April 17th.

Check out now "Holomodor (La Muerte Roja)" below.