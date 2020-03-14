"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Xpus Premiere New Song "The Gates of Doom" From Upcoming New Album "In Umbra Mortis Sedent"

posted Mar 14, 2020 at 4:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Italian death metal band Xpus premiere a new song entitled "The Gates of Doom", taken from their upcoming new album "In Umbra Mortis Sedent". The album will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on April 24th in an 8-panel digipack CD edition, and digitally.

Check out now "The Gates of Doom" below.

