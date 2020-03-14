Noroth Premiere New Song "Shadow, My Patriarch" From Upcoming Debut Album "It Dwells Amongst Us"
Seattle based trio Noroth premiere a new song entitled "Shadow, My Patriarch", taken from their upcoming debut album "It Dwells Amongst Us", which will be out in stores April 10th via Caligari Records.
Check out now "Shadow, My Patriarch" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ex Deo Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Xpus Premiere New Song "The Gates of Doom"
0 Comments on "Noroth Premiere New Song 'Shadow, My Patriarch'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.