Ex Deo (Kataklysm) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “The Philosopher King”- Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Ferrini Guests
Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)
A lyric video for the latest single from Ex Deo titled “The Philosopher King“, has premiered online via YouTube, streaming for you below. Fleshgod Apocalypse keyboardist Francesco Ferrini guests on that particular track.
