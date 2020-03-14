Ritual Dictates (Revocation, Ex-3 Inches Of Blood) Premiere NSFW Music Video “Extinction”

Ritual Dictates (Revocation, ex-3 Inches Of Blood) premiered a new official music video for their single “Extinction” from their impending debut album, “Give In To Despair“. Artoffact Records have scheduled that record for an April 03 release. You can stream the aforementioned clip in a censored and a NSFW uncensored version.

Censored version:

The uncensored version is streaming below: