Ritual Dictates (Revocation, Ex-3 Inches Of Blood) Premiere NSFW Music Video “Extinction”
Ritual Dictates (Revocation, ex-3 Inches Of Blood) premiered a new official music video for their single “Extinction” from their impending debut album, “Give In To Despair“. Artoffact Records have scheduled that record for an April 03 release. You can stream the aforementioned clip in a censored and a NSFW uncensored version.
Censored version:
The uncensored version is streaming below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Earth Groans Premiere New Music Video “Springs”
- Next Article:
Ex Deo Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Ritual Dictates Premiere NSFW Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.