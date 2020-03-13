Korpiklaani Postspones European Tour Dates; Posts New Song "Pivo Pivo" Online

Today, Korpiklaani are pleased to release another adaption of their hit song "Beer Beer." The newly launched lyric video for "Pivo Pivo" which features Achsar vocalist Milan can be watched below.

The band states:

"Today we release our Slovakian 'Pivo Pivo' from our dear friend Milan | Achsar. We had timed this for our upcoming shows in Slovakia, however due to the current situation, we have had to reschedule to September. For our UK shows we had to postpone, we ask for more patience."

Milan states:

"Story of my life, hehe. It was really fun and an honor joining this project by side of the great singers from all around the world. Thanks for the opportunity. Cheers!"

Korpiklaani live:

06.06. FR La Chaussée-Tirancourt - Sama'rock

11./13.06. D Gardelegen - Metal Frenzy

12.06. E Zamora - Z! Live Rock Fest

18.06. FIN Nummijärvi - Nummirock

25.07 FIN Valkeakoski - Työväen Musiikkitapahtum

01.08 FR Saint Maurice de Gourdans - Skylak

28.08. D Crispendorf - Wolfszeit Festival

04-05.09. FIN Kempele - ZRock

06.09. D Selb - Festival Mediaval

03.10 NL Eindhoven - Das Oktoberfest

09.10 D Freiberg - Rock, um zu helfen!

w/ Arzen

17.09. SK Ružomberok - Kultúrny dom Andreja Hlinku

18.09. SK Košice - Colloseum Club

19.09. SK Trencín - Piano club

20.09. SK Bratislava - Ateliér Babylon