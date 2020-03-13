Korpiklaani Postspones European Tour Dates; Posts New Song "Pivo Pivo" Online
Today, Korpiklaani are pleased to release another adaption of their hit song "Beer Beer." The newly launched lyric video for "Pivo Pivo" which features Achsar vocalist Milan can be watched below.
The band states:
"Today we release our Slovakian 'Pivo Pivo' from our dear friend Milan | Achsar. We had timed this for our upcoming shows in Slovakia, however due to the current situation, we have had to reschedule to September. For our UK shows we had to postpone, we ask for more patience."
Milan states:
"Story of my life, hehe. It was really fun and an honor joining this project by side of the great singers from all around the world. Thanks for the opportunity. Cheers!"
Korpiklaani live:
06.06. FR La Chaussée-Tirancourt - Sama'rock
11./13.06. D Gardelegen - Metal Frenzy
12.06. E Zamora - Z! Live Rock Fest
18.06. FIN Nummijärvi - Nummirock
25.07 FIN Valkeakoski - Työväen Musiikkitapahtum
01.08 FR Saint Maurice de Gourdans - Skylak
28.08. D Crispendorf - Wolfszeit Festival
04-05.09. FIN Kempele - ZRock
06.09. D Selb - Festival Mediaval
03.10 NL Eindhoven - Das Oktoberfest
09.10 D Freiberg - Rock, um zu helfen!
w/ Arzen
17.09. SK Ružomberok - Kultúrny dom Andreja Hlinku
18.09. SK Košice - Colloseum Club
19.09. SK Trencín - Piano club
20.09. SK Bratislava - Ateliér Babylon
