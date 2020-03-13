Headline News
Inferno Metal Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due To Norway Shutdown and Coronavirus Concerns
Following in the footsteps of other music festivals and events around the globe, Inferno Metal Festival Norway is postponing its 2020 edition until 2021. The announcement states that those that had purchased tickets for this year's festival will not get a refund, however, those tickets will be valid in 2021.
Also, Decibel Magazine's Metal and Beer Fest - Philly 2020 has also postponed it's April edition and will announce rescheduled dates in the future.
