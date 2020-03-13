Lamb Of God & Kreator Postpone "State Of Unrest" European Tour

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another tour today, with the announcement that Lamb Of God's European tour with Kreator and Power Trip, dubbed the "State Of Unrest" tour, has been postponed as a result of the virus. A message from Kreator reads as follows:

"Hordes of Europe"

"We're sorry to announce, due to world events and imposed bands on public events across Europe; the "State of Unrest" tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip is postponed. Our teams are working on getting the tour rescheduled for as soon as possible; please hold on to your tickets, new dates are soon to be announced!

"Stay safe out there - We are one!"