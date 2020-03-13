Lamb Of God & Kreator Postpone "State Of Unrest" European Tour
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another tour today, with the announcement that Lamb Of God's European tour with Kreator and Power Trip, dubbed the "State Of Unrest" tour, has been postponed as a result of the virus. A message from Kreator reads as follows:
"Hordes of Europe"
"We're sorry to announce, due to world events and imposed bands on public events across Europe; the "State of Unrest" tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip is postponed. Our teams are working on getting the tour rescheduled for as soon as possible; please hold on to your tickets, new dates are soon to be announced!
"Stay safe out there - We are one!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Holden Release Video On Metalunderground.com
- Next Article:
Inferno Metal Festival Cancelled For 2020
0 Comments on "Lamb Of God & Kreator Postpone European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.