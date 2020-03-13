Exclusive

Virginia Progressive Metal Band Holden Debut Video On Metalunderground.com

Richmond Virginia's Holden will self-release their stunning album Ursa Minor in May of this year and here is the video for the track entitled "Sparks Between the Teeth.”

<a href="http://judgeholden.bandcamp.com/album/ursa-minor">Ursa Minor by Holden</a>

The band commented "Sparks Between Teeth is the 2nd song we wrote as a band and it was early departure from where we thought we were going as a band, which was initially very doom-metal oriented. It’s a lot more up-tempo than we set out to be, but it was great to let the music take us where it wanted to go and this song really set us free to incorporate whatever influences we wanted in any song. Lyrically, the song is about managing your anger. Fighting back that anger unless it really matters, learning to hone it for when it counts and being someone who thinks before they act."

Ursa Minor will be self-released on May 8th. Pre-order it here!