Caligula's Horse Reveals New Album "Rise Radiant" Details

Caligula’s Horse, hailing from Brisbane, Australia, a leading light in contemporary progressive metal worldwide, are pleased to announce their fifth studio album "Rise Radiant" for release on the 22nd May 2020. Produced by the group’s Sam Vallen, and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend Project, Leprous), the record is their most focussed and potent artistic statement to date.

The band are also excited to launch the first single from the album, and you can listen to the albums’ opening track "The Tempest" below.

Lead guitarist Sam Vallen comments: "‘Rise Radiant’ is the album we’ve been working towards for almost a decade. It represents everything we love about Caligula’s Horse – the colour, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes – all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now. As a band, we’ve never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We’re tremendously proud of ‘Rise Radiant’, and we can’t wait for you to hear it!"

"Rise Radiant" is an uncompromising exploration of the human experience dressed in vivid musical colour and virtuosic performances. It is an anthem for the regeneration of self-belief, an exploration of the themes of legacy, and a rallying cry for survival. Comprised of 8 tracks, ‘Rise Radiant’ will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital download. The formats also include 2 bonus tracks, covers of the Split Enz track "Message To My Girl" & Peter Gabriel's "Don’t Give Up," which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.