Omega Infinity Posts New Song "Saturn" Online

Omega Infinity, the ambient black metal project featuring Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter, has posted a new song online entitled, "Saturn." You can check it out below. The song comes from the duo's forthcoming debut album, "Solar Spectre," which is set to be released on March 27th through Season Of Mist.

Tracklisting:

1. Uranus

2. Mars

3. Venus

4. Jupiter

5. Sol

6. Neptune

7. Saturn

8. Terra

9. Mercury

10. Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell (Killing Joke cover)*

*digipak bonus track