Omega Infinity Posts New Song "Saturn" Online
Omega Infinity, the ambient black metal project featuring Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter, has posted a new song online entitled, "Saturn." You can check it out below. The song comes from the duo's forthcoming debut album, "Solar Spectre," which is set to be released on March 27th through Season Of Mist.
Tracklisting:
1. Uranus
2. Mars
3. Venus
4. Jupiter
5. Sol
6. Neptune
7. Saturn
8. Terra
9. Mercury
10. Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell (Killing Joke cover)*
*digipak bonus track
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mayhem And Abbath Cancel Tour Dates
- Next Article:
Caligula's Horse Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Omega Infinity Posts New Song Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.