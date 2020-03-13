"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Omega Infinity Posts New Song "Saturn" Online

posted Mar 13, 2020 at 9:34 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Omega Infinity, the ambient black metal project featuring Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter, has posted a new song online entitled, "Saturn." You can check it out below. The song comes from the duo's forthcoming debut album, "Solar Spectre," which is set to be released on March 27th through Season Of Mist.

Tracklisting:

1. Uranus
2. Mars
3. Venus
4. Jupiter
5. Sol
6. Neptune
7. Saturn
8. Terra
9. Mercury
10. Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell (Killing Joke cover)*

*digipak bonus track

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Omega Infinity Posts New Song Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 