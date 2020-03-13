Mayhem And Abbath Cancel Decibel Tour Dates
Following on from earlier stories regarding the Devastation Of The Nation tour and Carcass's Australian shows being cancelled, the organisers of the upcoming Decibel tour, which was to feature Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper and Idle Hands, have followed suit and announced that the trek has been cancelled. A statement reads as follows:
"In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the Decibel Magazine Tour routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the Decibel Magazine Tour. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.
"For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper, Idle Hands and Decibel."
