Grave Digger Reveals New Album "Fields Of Blood" Details; Posts New Lyric Video "All For The Kingdom" Online

Band Photo: Grave Digger (?)

With metal anthems like 'Heavy Metal Breakdown', Grave Digger became one of the most influential and pioneering bands of the German heavy metal scene since the early 80s, and 2020 will celebrate the 40th anniversary of these Teutonic metal masters in glorious style!

On their 20th studio album, titled Fields Of Blood, the band around frontman Chris Boltendahl continues their epic Highlands story! Fields of Blood is the logic consequence of a legendary trilogy and an auditory battle of unique traditional metal. Slated for a release on May 29th via Napalm Records, Fields Of Blood will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes.

Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, suffers and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters. After "The Clans Will Rise Again" and "Tunes Of War", Grave Digger close their Highland saga in epic style. Today, the iconic band has not only unveiled the incredible album artwork, but is also sharing a first single to the epic magnum opus, “All For The Kingdom”! And hell yes, this track perfectly sets the scene for the final and long-awaited part of their Scottish highland trilogy: "All for the Kingdom" is a mercilessly epic song that shows the direction of the new Grave Digger album. No prisoners are taken here and Grave Digger prove what they do best even after 40 years of their impressive band history. Choruses and riffs that cut into your ear canals and hearts to stay there, as well as hundreds of thousands Highlanders have remained on the battlefields, believing in a better life in freedom and independence. Watch Grave Digger's brand new video for the drifting riff and heavy metal masterpiece, "All For The Kingdom," below.

"We did it again and put on the kilts... as we always got fascinated by Scotland and its history." Says frontman Chris Boltendahl. "For a long time we considered when the right time would be to return to the Highlands, delve into their legends and myths. Our 40th band anniversary seems to be the right occasion for this and so we take you on a trip for the third time... put on the kilts and pull out your swords and axes, follows us to Stirling and Culloden and experience up close Scottish history, up close, authentic and emotional. As William Wallace / Braveheart said: Yes, they may take our lives. But they never take away our freedom!"

"Fields of Blood" will be coming out May 29th in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- VINYL 1LP Gatefold Black

- VINYL 1LP Gatefold Edition in Gold, Limited to 100 copies

- Wooden Box Edition: Bonus Live DVD "Live in Japan", Highland flask + Bonus 7" Single Limited to 300 copies (NAPALM RECORDS MAILORDER ONLY)

- Digipack & Shirt Bundle

- VINYL 1LP & Shirt Bundle (Black Vinyl) US Store Only

"Fields of Blood" Tracklisting:

1. The Clansman's Journey

2. All for the Kingdom

3. Lions of the Sea

4. Freedom

5. The Heart of Scotland

6. Thousand Tears

7. Union of the Crown

8. My final Fight

9. Gathering of the Clans

10. Barbarian

11. Fields of Blood

12. Requiem for the Fallen