Carcass Cancels Australian Tour Dates
Band Photo: Carcass (?)
English death metal legends Carcass has confirmed that, like so many other tours, their scheduled shows in Australia have now been cancelled. A statement from Soundworks Touring reads as follows:
"Due to the very unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Download Festival cancellation and now the newly enforced government regulations, Soundworks Touring regrets to inform the public that all appearances on the scheduled Carcass Australian tour have been cancelled.
"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we now have no choice in.
"Ticket purchasers will receive a refund via point of purchase. We urge everyone to please be patient during the refund process. We sincerely apologise for all disappointment and inconvenience caused by these decisions made.
"We are 100% committed to rescheduling a headlining Carcass tour to a later time frame when world health concerns settle."
Cancelled Appearances:
March 20 - Melbourne, Download Festival
March 21 - Sydney, Download Festival
March 24 - Hobart, Altar
March 25 - Brisbane, The Triffid
March 26 - Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
March 28 - Perth, Slayfest
