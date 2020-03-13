Soilwork Posts New Song And Music Video "Desperado" Online

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork have released a brand new song called "Desperado." It is the second instalment in Soilwork's 'Feverish' trilogy which might also eventually end up becoming a so far unknown entity. It follows the band's globally acclaimed new album,'Verkligheten' (album of the month in Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, Aardschok and Scream), which was released in January 2019. You can check out the official music video below.

Commented the band: "'Desperado', just like 'Feverish', is a song about how a single emotion can overtake your entire being, and consume you like an almost sentient force. 'Desperado' is about what lies behind and beyond, the places you normally avoid. But they will always be there. 'Desperado' is shock rock and metal mayhem for those of us who long for a way out."

The song was written and composed by David Andersson. The song was recorded at SolnaSound Recordings, Stockholm with Simon Johansson and The Panic Room, Skövde with Thomas Plec Johansson. Violin recorded by Rachel Hall. "Desperado" was produced by Soilwork and Thomas Plec Johansson and also mixed and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson. René U Valdes produced and directed the music video.