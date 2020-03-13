Rotting Christ Postpones "Devastation Of The Nation" North American Tour

Band Photo: Abigail Williams (?)

Greek extreme metal legends Rotting Christ has announced that, like many other tours, their headlining run of North America as part of the Devastation Of The Nation tour, has been pushed back a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A statement posted on the band's official Facebook page reads as follows:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous states and cities on the Devastation On The Nation Tour that are putting bans on gatherings anywhere between 100-1000 people. On top of that, the President of the United States of America has put a travel ban in place for anyone coming from Europe to America for the next 30 days which starts Friday. Three out of the five bands on this tour are from Europe which are Rotting Christ, Borknagar, and Wolfheart. They were scheduled to fly here on March 18th. Unfortunately, as you can see, our hands are tied and we have no other choice than to postpone the Devastation On The Nation Tour.

"The tour will now be rescheduled to February 11th - March 14th, 2021 and will have the same route in place. The tour will still feature Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant.

"To everyone who has purchased tickets already. If you would like a refund, you are able to get one by contacting the company you purchased it from. If you would like to hold onto your current ticket, it will be honored at the rescheduled date."