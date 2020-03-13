Warbringer Premiere New Single “The Black Hand Reaches Out”
Another single has premiered from Warbringer‘s sixth studio full-length “Weapons Of Tomorrow“. Below you can stream “The Black Hand Reaches Out” from the effort ahead of its April 24th release through Napalm Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wolf Reveals All About "Feeding The Machine"
- Next Article:
Black Crown Initiate Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Warbringer Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.