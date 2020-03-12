Auroch Premiere New Song "Coffin Nails" From Upcoming New Album "Stolen Angelic Tongues"
Auroch premiere a new song entitled "Coffin Nails", taken from their upcoming new album "Stolen Angelic Tongues", which will be out in stores April 24 via 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "Coffin Nails" below.
