Sign of Evil Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Psychodelic Horror"

Blackened speed metal unit Sign of Evil premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Psychodelic Horror". The effort will be out in stores later today in a variety of physical formats including cassettes (available from Caligari Records) and a 7'' release (available via Edged Circle Productions).

Check out now "Psychodelic Horror" in its entirety below.