Black Curse Premiere New Song "Enraptured by Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Endless Wound"
Denver-based black death band Black Curse premiere a new song entitled "Enraptured by Decay", taken from their upcoming new album "Endless Wound", which will be out in stores April 24 via Sepulchral Voice Records.
Check out now "Enraptured by Decay" below.
