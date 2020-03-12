Lacuna Coil Premiere New Live Video For “Save Me”
Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)
Lacuna Coil premiere a new music video for their song “Save Me” streaming via YouTube below. The live footage for the clip was filmed during their latest European tour and was directed by Isabella D’Alessandro.
Tells frontwoman Andrea Ferro about the track:
“‘Save Me‘ is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggles, we have the power to shape our day, the time is now.”
