Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Music Video “Monster”

Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)

“Monster” has premiered online as the first single from Carach Angren‘s sixth full-length album, “Franckensteina Strataemontanus“, due out May 29, 2020. A lyric video for the track can be streamed below.

Explain the band:

“‘Monster‘ will give you a grim insight in the overall story that is about to unfold. The track is set to a menacing lyric video created by Tamara Llenas featuring the horrifying otherworldly artwork of Stefan Heilemann, which you will also find throughout all the killer pre-order bundles that go on sale as of today.”