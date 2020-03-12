Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Music Video “Monster”
“Monster” has premiered online as the first single from Carach Angren‘s sixth full-length album, “Franckensteina Strataemontanus“, due out May 29, 2020. A lyric video for the track can be streamed below.
Explain the band:
“‘Monster‘ will give you a grim insight in the overall story that is about to unfold. The track is set to a menacing lyric video created by Tamara Llenas featuring the horrifying otherworldly artwork of Stefan Heilemann, which you will also find throughout all the killer pre-order bundles that go on sale as of today.”
one of my favorite bands of all time, but they always seem to release their most unimpressive songs as singles. this doesn't exactly get me excited for the album