Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Music Video “Monster”

posted Mar 12, 2020 at 1:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

“Monster” has premiered online as the first single from Carach Angren‘s sixth full-length album, “Franckensteina Strataemontanus“, due out May 29, 2020. A lyric video for the track can be streamed below.

“‘Monster‘ will give you a grim insight in the overall story that is about to unfold. The track is set to a menacing lyric video created by Tamara Llenas featuring the horrifying otherworldly artwork of Stefan Heilemann, which you will also find throughout all the killer pre-order bundles that go on sale as of today.”

1. Mr. Meh writes:

one of my favorite bands of all time, but they always seem to release their most unimpressive songs as singles. this doesn't exactly get me excited for the album

# Mar 12, 2020 @ 3:41 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

