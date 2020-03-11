Exclusive

Descend into Despair Premiere New Song "Opium" From Upcoming New Album

Romania based funeral doom metal outfit Descend into Despair have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the title track to their impending new album "Opium". The new record will be released on May 31st via Funere.

Check out now "Opium" below.

Tell the band:

"Opium - our upcoming album - is well under way, and we are ready to reveal the cover art. Opium's conceptual driving force is, we believe, fully grasped within this image, blurring the lines between painting and photography. Twisting classical beauty into modern obsession, weaving harmony of proportion into the disharmony of meaning that soaks through the fabric of existence, our Venus rises forth from horror and remembrance, drained by her rebirth, as murky as the sea that bore her."