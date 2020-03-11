Exclusive
Descend into Despair Premiere New Song "Opium" From Upcoming New Album
Romania based funeral doom metal outfit Descend into Despair have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the title track to their impending new album "Opium". The new record will be released on May 31st via Funere.
Check out now "Opium" below.
Tell the band:
"Opium - our upcoming album - is well under way, and we are ready to reveal the cover art. Opium's conceptual driving force is, we believe, fully grasped within this image, blurring the lines between painting and photography. Twisting classical beauty into modern obsession, weaving harmony of proportion into the disharmony of meaning that soaks through the fabric of existence, our Venus rises forth from horror and remembrance, drained by her rebirth, as murky as the sea that bore her."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Descend into Despair Premiere New Song 'Opium'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.