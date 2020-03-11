Curse Upon A Prayer Premiere New Song "Haram" From Upcoming New Album "Infidel"
Curse Upon A Prayer premiere a new song titled "Haram", taken from their upcoming new album "Infidel", which will be released by Saturnal Records on April 10th.
Check out now "Haram" below.
