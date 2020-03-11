"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sunken State Premiere New Single "This Is the End"

posted Mar 11, 2020

South Africa’s Sunken State premiere a new song entitled "This Is the End". The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album of the same name, which will be released on March 13th.

Check out now "This Is the End" below.


Explain the band:

“The inspiration for ‘This Is the End‘ arose from a critique of all the ways humans exploit and destroy for financial gain – the endless desire for corporate growth at the expense of the individual, society and the environment.”

