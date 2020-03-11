Sunken State Premiere New Single "This Is the End"
South Africa’s Sunken State premiere a new song entitled "This Is the End". The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album of the same name, which will be released on March 13th.
Check out now "This Is the End" below.
Explain the band:
“The inspiration for ‘This Is the End‘ arose from a critique of all the ways humans exploit and destroy for financial gain – the endless desire for corporate growth at the expense of the individual, society and the environment.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blacklisted To Release New EP “Eye For An Eye”
- Next Article:
Curse Upon A Prayer Premiere New Song "Haram"
0 Comments on "Sunken State Premiere New Song 'This Is the End'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.