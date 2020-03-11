Blacklisted To Release New EP “Eye For An Eye” In May - Stream Title Track

Blacklisted have scheduled a May release for a new EP called “Eye For An Eye“. The music contained upon is not new, but originating from a split the group did in 2005 with First Blood entitled “Dead Man’s Hands III“. Deathwish Inc. will have it out on May 15th with the title track recently available to stream below.