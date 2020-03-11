Shattered Sun Premiere New Song & Music Video “Until It Breaks”
Shattered Sun premiere a new music video for their song “Until It Breaks“. The track is taken from the group’s third studio full-length, “Bled For You“, which is scheduled for an April release by Hammer Forged Records.
