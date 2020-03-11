He Is Legend Premiere New Music Video For “Burn All Your Rock Records”
He Is Legend premiere a new official music video for their song “Burn All Your Rock Records”. The track is taken from the group's latest album, “White Bat“.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exciter Announces Latin America Tour
- Next Article:
Shattered Sun Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "He Is Legend Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.