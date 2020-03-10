Exciter Announces Latin America Tour Dates

Exciter will return to Central-South America in April & May for a tour that will see the band stop in Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, & Mexico. Drummer/vocalist Dan Beehler comments, "We’re looking forward to pounding metal with our brothers & sisters in Latin America, the wildest maniacs on the planet! See you in the pit!."

The tour is being presented by Backline America Corporation and the full dates can be found below:

4/29 Brazil Sao Paulo - hangar 110

4/30 Bolivia Cochabamba - ex-carnivale

5/1 Argentina Buenos Aires - the other place

5/2 Chile Santiago - teatro mundo magico

5/3 Chile Puerto Montt - arena puerto montt

5/6 Lima Peru - cc festiva

5/7 Ecuador Quito - demetrio aguilera

5/8 Medellin Colombia - teatro matacandelas

5/9 El Salvador - buhos

5/10 Guatemala - rock hol vuh

5/12 Mexico D.F. - Foro alicia