Machine Head Announces Australian/New Zealand Tour Dates

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

American metal veterans Machine Head has announced that they will be embarking on a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand this September. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Aussie, Aussie, Aussie... Oi, Oi, Oi!! Head Cases of Australia / New Zealand! Starting September 12th, join Machine Head for 3 hours of metal mayhem, beers, good times, life-affirming sing-a-longs, and raging circle pits. Building on our wildly popular ‘An Evening With…’ format, these not-to-be-missed Machine Fuckin' Head shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

"Part I - will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as ‘Imperium,’ ‘Halo,’ and, ‘The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears,’ featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside Vogg (Decapitated) and Matt Alston on guitar and drums.

"Part II - will feature the Bay Area band’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever with Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.

"Come celebrate this momentous occasion with us!!"

Guitarist / vocalist Robb Flynn adds: "Man, it feels great to heading back to Oz, always feels like a second home when we are down there, the people, the vibe, it get completely CRAZY down there. So fucking excited to bring the evening with and Burn My Eyes lineups, Australia, you guys will be fucking LEGENDS, I know it!!"

Bassist Jared MacEachern enthuses: "Are you sick cunts ready for Machine Fucking Head?! You’ve been screaming for it, and now it’s time to bring the rage down under!! Australia has had a hard time recently with the fires, and New Zealand is still rebuilding after the earthquakes some years ago; we know you guys are hurting. The time has come for all of you to get out to the show, connect with your fellow Head Cases, and rage out like there is no tomorrow!! We heard a few of you say that New York City recently gave y’all a run for your money. Now is your chance to show the world how legendary Australia and New Zealand can party! Scream, bang, RAGE! MACHINE FUCKING HEAD!"

Drummer Chris Kontos says: "One of the biggest let downs of my life was missing out on going down under with MH in 1995. It was a life long dream to be able to play music there. It has been a massive regret that has haunted me for 24 years. To be back in MH touring the world has been beyond gratifying this year. Being able to redeem myself and get to go to Australia and New Zealand is just mind blowing. I have many friends in the metal community as well as the BMX world in Oz...OI OI OI WE ARE COMING TO AUSTRALIA! FUCK YEAH! See you all soon!"

Drummer Matt Alston adds: "Holy shit!! Excited doesn’t even come close! I always love visiting and touring Australia and New Zealand, but now getting to play my first shows in AUS/NZ is definitely going to be an incredible experience for me!"

Guitarist Logan Mader says: "Finding out that MH BME Tour is going down under is the best news I’ve heard in a long time. My favorite place on earth... no offense to any of the other great nations I love and am so lucky to visit but Australia to me is like Disneyland to an 8 year old. The shows (and shoeys ??) will be legendary!!! I may never leave so if I go missing down there don’t worry or go looking for me, I’ll be fine."

Guitarist Vogg Kieltyka is equally excited, adding: "Aussie and NZ! Machine Head will deliver Burn My Eyes crushing show to your cities in September this year. I had a chance to play in your countries with my band, it is without any doubt a huge honor to share a stage with Robb, Logan, Jared, Chris and Matt for this special occasion. This tour will be an unforgettable experience!!!"

The tour dates are as follows:

September 12 - Perth, Australia - Metropolis, Fremantle

September 14 - Adelaide, Australia - Thebarton Theater

September 16 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Theater

September 18 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theater

September 19 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill Hotel

September 22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation