In Flames Signs Worldwide Deal With Nuclear Blast' Posts Trailer Online

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band, Sweden’s influential and long revered heavy metal giants In Flames have entered a worldwide partnership with Nuclear Blast for the band’s celebrated back catalogue which features 13 groundbreaking fan-favourite records like "Colony" 1999), "Whoracle" (1997) and "Clayman" (2000). Having released the previous two albums 'Battles' and 'I, The Mask' with Nuclear Blast in Europe only, this marks the first time In Flames has worked with Nuclear Blast worldwide since the release of "Soundtrack to Your Escape" (2004).

In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén states:

"We’ve been working with Nuclear Blast for our entire career in some sort of capacity, so it was only fitting to sign with them worldwide when we could. We’re excited for our future together which adds to a successful past."

Nuclear Blast states:

"Nuclear Blast and In Flames have something in common: both powerhouses met in the early days, became successful together and then went separate ways. Now, in 2020, the entire legacy of In Flames returns home and we couldn’t be more thrilled at the prospect of an extensive campaign and most importantly, a rekindled relationship with one of our favourite bands of all time, the mighty In Flames!"