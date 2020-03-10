Ozzy Osbourne Posts New Music Video "Ordinary Man" Featuring Elton John Online

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

In the video for his latest single, "Ordinary Man", the title track of his new Epic Records album which features Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne takes a retrospective look at his life and career. Watch the clip below.

In the video, directed by Stephen Lee Carr and produced by Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Peter Glowski, R. Greg Johnston, and Stephen Lee Carr, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter sits in front of a screen watching clips and looking at photos from his early days with Black Sabbath to headlining venues around the world as a solo artist. Throughout, Osbourne faces good times and bad, going from melancholy as he views troubling moments (the loss of Randy Rhoads) to happy times alongside his wife and family.

In its first week of release, the critically acclaimed Ordinary Man - Osbourne's first new solo album in ten years - was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, Ordinary Man entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of Ozzy's career.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc, cassette and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.