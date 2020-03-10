Gotthard Cancels "#13" Album Release Show Due To Coronavirus; Plans To Stream Show Instead

Due to the ongoing concerns around Coronavirus, Gotthard have been forced to cancel their upcoming release showcase. The showcase would have taken place on March 12th in Zurich´s Komplex Klub. The decision has been made following recent announcment's by the city of Zurich and due to the fact that some of the band´s crew members would have been coming from Milan.

But, the based Tessin rockers will not surrender! A solution has been found so that fans can still experience the band’s showcase in some form. Gotthard will play the planned show from their rehearsal room in Lugano, without an audience. The show is planned for Friday, March 13th, and will be streamed in it’s entirety at https://www.blick.ch/ and Blick TV in Switzerland from 12:00 CET!

For international fans, the stream will be available 14:00 CET on Gotthard´s official youtube channel and remain there for two full days until Monday, March 16th, 00:00 CET.

Youtube stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1UvHuVIQssTZi8hJFxPSQ

So make sure you tune in and witness the band‘s live premiere of some of their brand new songs! Keep on Rockin’!

The brand new Gotthard record "#13" will be released on March 13th as planned.