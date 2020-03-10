Gotthard Cancels "#13" Album Release Show Due To Coronavirus; Plans To Stream Show Instead
Due to the ongoing concerns around Coronavirus, Gotthard have been forced to cancel their upcoming release showcase. The showcase would have taken place on March 12th in Zurich´s Komplex Klub. The decision has been made following recent announcment's by the city of Zurich and due to the fact that some of the band´s crew members would have been coming from Milan.
But, the based Tessin rockers will not surrender! A solution has been found so that fans can still experience the band’s showcase in some form. Gotthard will play the planned show from their rehearsal room in Lugano, without an audience. The show is planned for Friday, March 13th, and will be streamed in it’s entirety at https://www.blick.ch/ and Blick TV in Switzerland from 12:00 CET!
For international fans, the stream will be available 14:00 CET on Gotthard´s official youtube channel and remain there for two full days until Monday, March 16th, 00:00 CET.
Youtube stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1UvHuVIQssTZi8hJFxPSQ
So make sure you tune in and witness the band‘s live premiere of some of their brand new songs! Keep on Rockin’!
The brand new Gotthard record "#13" will be released on March 13th as planned.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Une Misere Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Thy Despair To Release Debut Album In May
0 Comments on "Gotthard Cancels Album Release Show"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.