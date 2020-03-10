Une Misere Posts New Music Video "Fallen Eyes" Online

Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misere, unleashed their full-length debut, "Sermon," last year via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release the official music video for the track "Fallen Eyes" just in time for their US tour with headliners Thy Art Is Murder on the Human Target North American Tour 2020. You can check it out below.

Une Misere have had quite a year with three nominations at the Icelandic Music Awards 2020 in the following categories: 'Performer of the Year', 'Rock Album Of The Year' and 'Rock Song Of The Year', as well as two nominations at the Icelandic Listeners Awards for 'Album of the Year' and 'Rock Performer of the Year'. Metal Underground caught up with vocalist Jón Már Ásbjörnsson in London recently to discuss the album and more, which can also be seen below.

Confirmed dates for Une Misere with headliners Thy Art Is Murder on the Human Target North American 2020 tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Enterprise Earth and Aversions Crown are as follows:

12.03. Philadelphia - Theatre of Living Arts

13.03 Baltimore - Baltimore Soundstage

14.03 Richmond - Canal Club

15.03 Charlotte - Amos Southend

17.03. West Palm Beach - The Kelsey Theater

18.03. Tampa - The Orpheum

19.03. Atlanta - The Masquerade

20.03. New Orleans - One Eyed Jacks

21.03. Houston - The Secret Group

22.03. Dallas - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

23.03. San Antonio - Paper Tiger

25.03. Mesa - Club Red

26.03. San Diego - SOMA Sidestage

27.03. Los Angeles - 1720

28.03. San Jose - The Ritz (San Jose)

30.03. Seattle - El Corazon

31.03. Portland - Hawthorne Theater

01.04. Vancouver - Rickshaw Theatre

03.04. Edmonton - The Starlite Room

04.04. Calgary - Dickens Pub

Following the US trek, the band will jump on the European Impericon Tour Package with As I Lay Dying, Your Demise, Emmure, The Plot In You, Kaiba and more.

11.04. D Leipzig - Impericon Festival

17.04. CH Zürich - Impericon Festival

18.04. D Oberhausen - Impericon Festival

19.04. D München - Impericon Festival

Additional dates with As I Lay Dying:

12.04. PL Warsaw @ Progresja

13.04. PL Wroclaw @ A2

15.04. D Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

16.04. NL Utrecht @ Tivoli