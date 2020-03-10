Une Misere Posts New Music Video "Fallen Eyes" Online
Icelandic wrecking crew, Une Misere, unleashed their full-length debut, "Sermon," last year via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release the official music video for the track "Fallen Eyes" just in time for their US tour with headliners Thy Art Is Murder on the Human Target North American Tour 2020. You can check it out below.
Une Misere have had quite a year with three nominations at the Icelandic Music Awards 2020 in the following categories: 'Performer of the Year', 'Rock Album Of The Year' and 'Rock Song Of The Year', as well as two nominations at the Icelandic Listeners Awards for 'Album of the Year' and 'Rock Performer of the Year'. Metal Underground caught up with vocalist Jón Már Ásbjörnsson in London recently to discuss the album and more, which can also be seen below.
Confirmed dates for Une Misere with headliners Thy Art Is Murder on the Human Target North American 2020 tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Enterprise Earth and Aversions Crown are as follows:
12.03. Philadelphia - Theatre of Living Arts
13.03 Baltimore - Baltimore Soundstage
14.03 Richmond - Canal Club
15.03 Charlotte - Amos Southend
17.03. West Palm Beach - The Kelsey Theater
18.03. Tampa - The Orpheum
19.03. Atlanta - The Masquerade
20.03. New Orleans - One Eyed Jacks
21.03. Houston - The Secret Group
22.03. Dallas - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
23.03. San Antonio - Paper Tiger
25.03. Mesa - Club Red
26.03. San Diego - SOMA Sidestage
27.03. Los Angeles - 1720
28.03. San Jose - The Ritz (San Jose)
30.03. Seattle - El Corazon
31.03. Portland - Hawthorne Theater
01.04. Vancouver - Rickshaw Theatre
03.04. Edmonton - The Starlite Room
04.04. Calgary - Dickens Pub
Following the US trek, the band will jump on the European Impericon Tour Package with As I Lay Dying, Your Demise, Emmure, The Plot In You, Kaiba and more.
11.04. D Leipzig - Impericon Festival
17.04. CH Zürich - Impericon Festival
18.04. D Oberhausen - Impericon Festival
19.04. D München - Impericon Festival
Additional dates with As I Lay Dying:
12.04. PL Warsaw @ Progresja
13.04. PL Wroclaw @ A2
15.04. D Frankfurt @ Batschkapp
16.04. NL Utrecht @ Tivoli
