Drain Premiere New Song "Hyper Vigilance" From Upcoming New Album "California Cursed"
Hardcore punk/crossover outfit Drain premiere a new song titled "Hyper Vigilance", taken from their upcoming new album "California Cursed", which will be out April 10 via Revelation Records.
Check out now "Hyper Vigilance" below.
