Monumentum Damnati Premiere New Song & Music Video "Infernal Sun" From Upcoming New Album "In The Tomb Of A Forgotten King"

International melodic death/doom metal band Monumentum Damnati premiere their new song and music video "Infernal Sun", taken from their impending new album "In The Tomb Of A Forgotten King". The outing will be co-released on March 30th by the triumvirate of GrimmDistribution, The End Of Time Records, and More Hate Productions.

Explain the band:

“The song ‘Infernal Sun‘ tells a dark story in several parallels. On the one hand, it’s a monologue of the prophet, who turns distressing questions to the luminary and can’t find the answer to the main question — what will happen when he doesn’t wake up. Will the sun shine? Will life go on as usual? He is tormented by visions, illuminated by signs that he can only decipher as apocalyptic. Every time he falls asleep, he rethinks religious dogmas in a new way and blindly hopes that the horrible visions will end. But neither the Sun nor God can answer his questions.

“On the other hand, the song touches on one of the possible scenarios for the destruction of the Earth. Many scientists think that the Sun has already completed half of its life journey, and, when all the hydrogen in the depths of the Sun is converted to helium, the death process of the cosmic body will start…”