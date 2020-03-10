Graveslave Premiere New Music Video For "Fatal Push" From New EP "Devotion"
Brutal deathgrind outfit Graveslave premiere a new music video for "Fatal Push", taken from their new EP "Devotion", which is available now on CD and digitally via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Fatal Push" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Benighted Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Nails”
- Next Article:
Monumentum Damnati Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Graveslave Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.