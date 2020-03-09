Beggar Uploads New Song "Blood Moon"

As the COVID-19 virus sweeps fear across the globe, Beggar are preparing to emerge from the anarchic underground of London, lobbing their brooding new single 'Blood Moon' in frustration into the faces of a panicked populace.

And the narrative of the single couldn't be more timely, focusing on hyper-charged consumption and a rampant, morbid thirst for the new. It considers the human with its augmented online identity as something like a virus that subsumes host after host in an unstoppable and unaccountable spree of osmosis and cannibalism.

Originally premiered via Invisible Oranges, you can listen to their new single "Blood Moon" below.

Propounding a kind of sludge-meets-extreme-metal pandemic of tar-thick riffs and groove, blasts, emotional vocal discharge and genre-bending brutality, the four-piece are set to release their debut album Compelled To Repeat on 3rd April via APF Records.

Comments vocalist Charlie Davis: "'Blood Moon' is a cryptic horror story about the erosion of the boundaries of the self in a sea of technology, information and media.

"Musically this song kicks off the album as we mean to go on – dissonant, angular, ugly, and then rolling, groovy, almost psychedelic. It charges out of the gate, rabid, then it turns into swagger and stomp."

Recorded with Wayne Adams (responsible for recent works by Green Lung, 11Paranoias and Terminal Cheesecake) at Bear Bites Horse, London and mastered by the master of noise himself, James Plotkin (Sunn O))), ISIS, Pelican and Earth), Compelled To Repeat is a fuming tornado of aggression and frustration, offering a glimpse into a new sphere of savagery.