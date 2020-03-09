My Dying Bride Posts New Music Video "To Outlive The Gods" Online
Doom legends My Dying Bride unleashed their new album "The Ghost Of Orion" last week and today the band are releasing the official video for "To Outlive The Gods." Directed by Hal Sinden, the video features frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed love story. You can check it out below.
Aaron commented on the track: "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "My Dying Bride Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.