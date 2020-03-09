My Dying Bride Posts New Music Video "To Outlive The Gods" Online

Doom legends My Dying Bride unleashed their new album "The Ghost Of Orion" last week and today the band are releasing the official video for "To Outlive The Gods." Directed by Hal Sinden, the video features frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed love story. You can check it out below.

Aaron commented on the track: "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame."