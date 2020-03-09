Sinister Downfall Premiere New Song "Shape In The Mist" From Upcoming New Album "A Dark Shining Light"
German funeral doom metal band Sinister Downfall premiere a new song titled "Shape In The Mist", taken from their upcoming new album "A Dark Shining Light", which will be out in stores May 25, 2020 via Satanath Records.
Check out now "Shape In The Mist" below.
