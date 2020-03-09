Aetherius Obscuritas Premiere New Song "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)" From Upcoming New Album "Mártír"
Hungarian black metal band Aetherius Obscuritas premiere a new song entitled "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)", taken from their upcoming new album "Mártír", which will be released on April 15th by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Paragon Records (U.S.).
Check out now "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)" below.
Track list:
01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)
02. Marthyr
03. A vén végvivo (The Old End-Bearer)
04. Az Igaz (What ‘True’ Is)
05. The Frozen Lake Of Eternity
06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)
07. Beyound The Walls
08. A harag lángja (The Flame Of Wrath)
09. Destiny: Unknown
10. Pulzár
