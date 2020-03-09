Aetherius Obscuritas Premiere New Song "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)" From Upcoming New Album "Mártír"

Hungarian black metal band Aetherius Obscuritas premiere a new song entitled "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)", taken from their upcoming new album "Mártír", which will be released on April 15th by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Paragon Records (U.S.).

Check out now "Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)" below.

Track list:

01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)

02. Marthyr

03. A vén végvivo (The Old End-Bearer)

04. Az Igaz (What ‘True’ Is)

05. The Frozen Lake Of Eternity

06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)

07. Beyound The Walls

08. A harag lángja (The Flame Of Wrath)

09. Destiny: Unknown

10. Pulzár