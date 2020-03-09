Code Orange Premiere New Single “Sulfur Surrounding”

Code Orange's new single titled “Sulfur Surrounding” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their impending new album “Underneath” which will be out this Friday, March 13th, through Roadrunner Records.

Explains the band’s vocalist/drummer Jami Morgan:

“I kinda see this as the third of three records, which would be our “I Am King” record, which was a lot about rebirth and finding inner confidence and projecting that. Our “Forever” record was really rooted in revenge and honestly a lot of bitterness and taking that out and taking your swing.

And this one’s a lot about self-reflection and trying to understand that monster that you’ve built up inside to protect yourself, in order to become, hopefully, what you need to.”

As for their approach, Morgan offers:

“People are always asking how can you do something new with metal or heavy music. And our answer was let’s keep the raw, hard, passionate elements of hard, heavy music and not water that down. But find a way to layer it in the way that records in other genres are layered, whether its hip hop or electronic music or scores or…

A lot of metal and heavy music, it’s like a piece of paper and it could be an awesome drawing that you think is great, but it’s flat. And it sounds that way. It comes at you all from the same place. We wanted this to come at you the way that other kinds genres come at you—which is from everywhere, but keep what we love about metal, which is the ass on it and the hardness.”