Naglfar Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cerecloth"
Naglfar premiere a new song and music video titled "Cerecloth", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be out in stores May 8th, 2020 via Century Media Records.
Check out now "Cerecloth" below.
