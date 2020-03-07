Tzimani Announce U.S.A. & Canada Tour Dates

Tzimani, a duo comprised of the Vazquez brothers, whose sound is part the burgeoning revival of the new wave of American heavy metal, will be hitting the road across the USA and Canada for twenty-seven dates in support of the reissue of their debut self-titled EP on Bonita Steel Records for digital format and Diabolic Might Records for vinyl. The EP also features covers of Dio’s ‘Night People’ and W.A.S.P.’s ‘Doctor Rockter’ along with tracks from their 2017 demo.

The tour will hit sights unknown in the USA and continue its foray into Canadian lands yet unconquered when it kicks off in San Diego on March 26th and ends in Pasadena, CA on April 27th

Bringing forth twin guitar leads, melodic solos, catchy choruses and a sharp, but raspy vocal technique, Tzimani make you feel that you are right in the middle of the 1980s heavy metal explosion, echoing sounds of legends, i.e. Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

The duo originally released their self-titled EP in 2018, which is now being reissued digitally by Bonita Steel Records on March 27th and on vinyl by Diabolic Might Records this coming July 2020.

